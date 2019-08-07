Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Fini

DONALD ALVIN FINI

April 4, 1931

August 1, 2019

Donald Alvin Fini passed away Thursday, August 1st, 2019. He was a resident of Colorado Springs for 55 years and formerly a resident of Walsenburg and Pueblo. He retired from Civil Service at Fort Carson.

Don was born on April 4, 1931 to Pietro and Annunziata (Lenzini) Fini in Walsenburg, Colorado. On January 26, 1959 he married Betty Dolzani in Raton, New Mexico. He was a United States Military veteran, serving four years in the Naval branch.

Don often worked 3 jobs while raising his family. He taught the first refrigeration and air conditioning course at El Paso Community College, now known as Pikes Peak Community College. He also parked cars in the evenings at Rocky Mountain greyhound park.

Don was a life member of Knights of Columbus, life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, life member of Elks Lodge #309 and a Golden Age member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #143.

He enjoyed all sports but especially loved to watch the Denver Broncos.

Don is survived by his son, Donald; daughters, Debbie (James), Diane (Barry); grandson, Dominick; brother, Pete (Elsa) Fini; step grandchildren, Jason, Celissa, Jessica; and numerous step great grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his one true love, Betty. He was also preceded in death by his son, Darrel (Laura); brother, Victor (Martha); sister, Elivia (Frank); and parents, Pietro and Annunziata.

A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. A luncheon reception will follow at the Elks Lodge #309, 3400 North Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's name to the .

Online Condolences:







