Frederick

Don was a proud 53 year member of Sheet Metal Worker's International Association. Don served his apprenticeship at Heyse Sheet Metal where he worked as a journeyman, a steward and foreman on many local jobs. In 1976, he and his family moved to North Pole, Alaska, near Fairbanks to work on the Trans-Alaska pipeline. In 1979, Don ran for and won the office of Business Manager/Financial Secretary Treasurer for SMWIA Local # 72. In 1982, then Governor Bill Sheffield asked Don to become the Commissioner of Labor for the State of Alaska. Don did not want to leave his position and uproot his family to move to Juneau, so he thankfully declined the offer. He remained in office until 1986, when then General President Ed Carlough asked him to go on staff as an International Organizer for SMWIA (now SMART). He was very honored and accepted the offer. He remained at that position until his retirement in December of 1999. Don was always a champion for the American worker's rights and he was well-versed in United States Labor Law. He helped many people in the workplace and was respected for his endeavors throughout the country and Canada, also.

October 2, 1945 August 9, 2019

DONALD D. FREDERICK

After a 5 yr courageous battle with asbestos-related lung cancer, Donald D. Frederick, age 73, retired Sheet Metal Worker/International Organizer went to be the Lord on August 9, 2019. Don's loving wife of 55 years, Ann, was by his side.

Don was born on October 2, 1945 in Colorado Springs to Robert D. and Norma C. Frederick. He attended Midland Grade School on the Westside. Then he and his parents moved to Illinois for several years. He returned to Colorado Springs in 1962 where he graduated from Palmer High School in 1963. At Palmer, he met his future bride, Ann Martin, class of 1964. Don and Ann were married July 5, 1964. Their only son Don Alan "Mo" Frederick was born on September 20, 1965.

Upon retirement, Don and Ann rode their Harley, and traveled until he got the "golfing bug." He spent many years golfing with the "Geezers" at Springs Ranch and the "Senior's Group" at Antler Creek. Don was fortunate to have made 4 holes-in one during his lifetime. He was thrilled to be asked to play the Sanctuary with his friend and neighbor, Ken Schweitzer. This was a once in a lifetime offer.

Don is survived by his wife Ann, his niece Stacey Westrick and her family in Michigan, as well as cousins in Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Donnie and his brother, bob.

The family wishes to thank the Rocky Mountain Cancer Center and Abode Hospice for their excellent and constant care of Don. A special thanks goes out to Diana of Gentle Shepherd Home Care for being his buddy. At his request, there will be no public service.







