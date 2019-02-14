Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Dean West. View Sign

West

DONALD DEAN WEST

March 9, 1931 February 11, 2019

Born at home in Yoder, CO on March 9, 1931 Returned to Heaven from Colorado Springs, CO on February 11, 2019

He is survived by his daughter Valerie J Lightbody and his grandson Lt Thomas Donald (Suzanne) Lightbody. Also survived by a sister Alice (Larry) Jacobs.

Don lived in Divide, CO and started school there in Woodland Park. His family then moved out east and he continued at Alta Vista School and in Calhan, CO. In his earlier years he served in the United States Air Force at Klamath Air Force Station in Klamath, CA, Bitburg, Germany, Chateauroux, France, and Nauasseur Air Base near Casablanca, Morocco. He was honorably discharged as a S/Sgt(T) Reg AF in 1955 and settled at the ranch in Yoder, CO.

Don was a rancher, who lived out east on Sengbeil Road for nearly 70 years. He worked also at El Paso Floor Company installing many hardwood floors. He was involved with many wrecking and auto parts yards, All Auto Parts, Harris Auto Parts, and American Auto - Fordland on Hwy 94. He also ran a grain elevator at one time in Simla, CO, and a small dairy at his home in Yoder for several years.

He married Evelyn L. Bethurum in January of 1957 and their daughter Valerie J. West was born in December of 1958. He was blessed with two grandsons; Andrew Paul Weaver (deceased August 17, 2002) and Thomas Donald Lightbody.

Don and his wife attended Stem Assembly of God, First Assembly of God, Radiant, and Living Word Community Churches over their living years. Don loved his Jesus Christ, and was looking forward to returning to heaven to worship his Lord, and join the ones he loved that had gone before him.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM on February the 16th, 2019 at Living Word Community Church, 532 Colorado Ave, Calhan, CO 80808. Luncheon to follow. Please wear "Blue" to honor him. Cards can be sent to: Valerie Lightbody 3928 Red Cedar Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.





WestDONALD DEAN WESTMarch 9, 1931 February 11, 2019Born at home in Yoder, CO on March 9, 1931 Returned to Heaven from Colorado Springs, CO on February 11, 2019He is survived by his daughter Valerie J Lightbody and his grandson Lt Thomas Donald (Suzanne) Lightbody. Also survived by a sister Alice (Larry) Jacobs.Don lived in Divide, CO and started school there in Woodland Park. His family then moved out east and he continued at Alta Vista School and in Calhan, CO. In his earlier years he served in the United States Air Force at Klamath Air Force Station in Klamath, CA, Bitburg, Germany, Chateauroux, France, and Nauasseur Air Base near Casablanca, Morocco. He was honorably discharged as a S/Sgt(T) Reg AF in 1955 and settled at the ranch in Yoder, CO.Don was a rancher, who lived out east on Sengbeil Road for nearly 70 years. He worked also at El Paso Floor Company installing many hardwood floors. He was involved with many wrecking and auto parts yards, All Auto Parts, Harris Auto Parts, and American Auto - Fordland on Hwy 94. He also ran a grain elevator at one time in Simla, CO, and a small dairy at his home in Yoder for several years.He married Evelyn L. Bethurum in January of 1957 and their daughter Valerie J. West was born in December of 1958. He was blessed with two grandsons; Andrew Paul Weaver (deceased August 17, 2002) and Thomas Donald Lightbody.Don and his wife attended Stem Assembly of God, First Assembly of God, Radiant, and Living Word Community Churches over their living years. Don loved his Jesus Christ, and was looking forward to returning to heaven to worship his Lord, and join the ones he loved that had gone before him.Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM on February the 16th, 2019 at Living Word Community Church, 532 Colorado Ave, Calhan, CO 80808. Luncheon to follow. Please wear "Blue" to honor him. Cards can be sent to: Valerie Lightbody 3928 Red Cedar Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906. Published in The Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close