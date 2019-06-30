Joiner
DONALD E. "GENE" JOINER
March 8, 1927 July 4, 2016
It has been three years since you left us.
Though not a day goes by that we don't
think about you.
We will always miss you and your gracious
smile, your kind heart, your great sense of
humor and your welcoming hugs.
We still miss sitting with you on the front
porch, sharing a bowl of popcorn and
watching the world go by.
We will forever treasure the memories of
you while you were here with us.
~ Love Always ~
Kevin, Myra, Jeremiah, Jarrod,
Relatives and Loved Ones.
Published in The Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019