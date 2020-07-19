1/1
Donald Edward Hajek
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hajek
DONALD "SKIP" EDWARD HAJEK
January 26, 1937 July 5, 2020
There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony in honor of Skip Hajek on July 26th at UC Health Park at 10am. He passed through Heavens Gates on July 5th, 2020 at Penrose hospital. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and above all, telling stories about those adventures. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Mary Lee. Sons, Michael (Judy) Hajek and David (Heather) Hajek. And grandchildren, Colton, Parker and Mallory. He is preceded in death by his brother Charles. In light of current restrictions, please call/text David at 719-291-7733 if planning on attending ceremony. In lieu, of flowers please donate in Skip's honor at Veteranscenter.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved