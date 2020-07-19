Hajek
DONALD "SKIP" EDWARD HAJEK
January 26, 1937 July 5, 2020
There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony in honor of Skip Hajek on July 26th at UC Health Park at 10am. He passed through Heavens Gates on July 5th, 2020 at Penrose hospital. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and above all, telling stories about those adventures. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Mary Lee. Sons, Michael (Judy) Hajek and David (Heather) Hajek. And grandchildren, Colton, Parker and Mallory. He is preceded in death by his brother Charles. In light of current restrictions, please call/text David at 719-291-7733 if planning on attending ceremony. In lieu, of flowers please donate in Skip's honor at Veteranscenter.org