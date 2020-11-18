Brayton

DONALD EUGENE BRAYTON

September 30, 1934 October 9, 2020

Donald Eugene Brayton, 86, passed away October 9, 2020 at his home in Woodland Park, Colorado, surrounded by family. A private graveside service was held.

He was born September 30, 1934 on the family farm in Greenfield Township, near Hunter, North Dakota, to Lynn Elbert Brayton and Stella E. See Brayton.

Don graduated from NDSU in 1959 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked 25 years for Honeywell International. During his time there, he earned multiple awards and a patent for his work with keyboard processing.

In 1964 Don became a member of the Baha'i Faith. His faith launched him on a lifetime of service to humanity and a conviction that work done in the spirit of service is worship. Don served 30 years on Baha'i seasonal school committees in both Minnesota and Colorado. In 1990 Don and his wife Jeanette were invited to serve at the Baha'i World Center in Haifa, Israel. This opportunity gave him the chance to live as a world citizen, working closely with over 60 different cultures.

Don's greatest joy was his family and friends. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all, but his effect on and love for those left behind is only increased in the all-highest Paradise. Don always said "When you find the truth you embrace it"...and he did.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette Shipman Brayton and his five daughters; Melissa (Scott) Webber, Maureen Brayton, Camille (Kevin) Losey, Lynn (Farshid) Ferdowsian and Charlotte (Donny) Rickert. Don also leaves behind his brother John, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a virtual memorial for Don Brayton on December 5th at 7:00 pm via Zoom. Please contact us for more information at lynnkbf@yahoo.com.







