1/1
Donald Eugene Brayton
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brayton
DONALD EUGENE BRAYTON
September 30, 1934 October 9, 2020
Donald Eugene Brayton, 86, passed away October 9, 2020 at his home in Woodland Park, Colorado, surrounded by family. A private graveside service was held.
He was born September 30, 1934 on the family farm in Greenfield Township, near Hunter, North Dakota, to Lynn Elbert Brayton and Stella E. See Brayton.
Don graduated from NDSU in 1959 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked 25 years for Honeywell International. During his time there, he earned multiple awards and a patent for his work with keyboard processing.
In 1964 Don became a member of the Baha'i Faith. His faith launched him on a lifetime of service to humanity and a conviction that work done in the spirit of service is worship. Don served 30 years on Baha'i seasonal school committees in both Minnesota and Colorado. In 1990 Don and his wife Jeanette were invited to serve at the Baha'i World Center in Haifa, Israel. This opportunity gave him the chance to live as a world citizen, working closely with over 60 different cultures.
Don's greatest joy was his family and friends. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all, but his effect on and love for those left behind is only increased in the all-highest Paradise. Don always said "When you find the truth you embrace it"...and he did.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette Shipman Brayton and his five daughters; Melissa (Scott) Webber, Maureen Brayton, Camille (Kevin) Losey, Lynn (Farshid) Ferdowsian and Charlotte (Donny) Rickert. Don also leaves behind his brother John, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a virtual memorial for Don Brayton on December 5th at 7:00 pm via Zoom. Please contact us for more information at lynnkbf@yahoo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Zoom
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved