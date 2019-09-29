Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene Kuck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kuck

DONALD EUGENE KUCK

April 11, 1935 September 17, 2019

On September 17, 2019 Donald Eugene Kuck went to heaven at the age of 84 in Colorado Springs surrounded by family. Don was born April 11, 1935 in Snyder, Colorado to Jacob and Ida Kuck.

Don grew up in Snyder Colorado. He married Anna Marie Bass on May 3, 1953 and they were married for 65 years. Don and Anna moved to Colorado Springs in1956. They attended Assembly of God churches, New Life Church and most recently he felt at home at Church on the Ranch where he could wear his cowboy hat and boots.

During his life Don spent most of his career working for Safeway where he greeted customers with a smile that could light up a room.

Don was affectionately known by his family as "Dad"or "Papa." Anyone who spent any time with Papa loved him. He was a hero in his family for the unconditional love he showed and the hope in Jesus he pursued. His witty sarcasm and creative songs brought joy to everyone around him. Papa enjoyed long car rides and travel of any kind. He also liked western movies, especially those featuring John Wayne.

Don is survived by his three sons Barry Kuck, Austin Kuck, and James Kuck; a daughter Dana Smith and two foster children Bob Bennett and Denise (Bennett) Willey. Don leaves behind twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, his loving wife Anna Marie, a

son Curtis and a daughter Christine Sprinkle.

Services will be held on October 4, 2019 at 10 am for the interment ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery 1005 Hancock Expy, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 followed by a celebration of life at 1 pm at Church on the Ranch, 3685 Jeannine Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church on the Ranch





Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019

