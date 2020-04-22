Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene Pihl. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Pihl

DONALD EUGENE PIHL

August 27, 1935 April 15, 2020

Donald Eugene Pihl, 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 15th at home following a long illness.

Donald was born to Ernest and Marion Jean Pihl on August 27, 1935 in Davis Junction, IL. He was raised on the family farm with his five younger brothers and sisters: Douglas, Dean, Marion, Joyce and Betsy. In his teens he enjoyed making extra money by raising and selling chickens and ducks as well as working as a pinsetter in the local bowling alley. He often fondly recalled the pranks he would play on his younger brothers and sisters during their childhood.

After high school, Donald enlisted in the

Donald enjoyed collecting stamps, reading science fiction, playing games, trains and his family. Donald was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1975 and was proud of his 46 years of sobriety. Over the course of these years, he helped numerous individuals suffering from alcoholism turn their lives around. Donald was a strong Christian who was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he often volunteered, always wanting to help others less fortunate than him.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 year Sylvia, his parents, his siblings Douglas and Joyce and his stepson Samuel Heistman. Those remaining to cherish his memory is his children Velma (Ken) Wycoff, Gunner Pihl, Carl (Tammy) Pihl, Richard Barnhart Heistman, Eleata Pettigrass, Sandra (Alan) Schranz, 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, two great-great grandsons, daughter in law Sandy Heistman and numerous extended family and many friends.

Funeral services will be conducted for Donald and his remains will be interred in the family funeral plot near where he grew up in IL during Summer 2020.







PihlDONALD EUGENE PIHLAugust 27, 1935 April 15, 2020Donald Eugene Pihl, 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 15th at home following a long illness.Donald was born to Ernest and Marion Jean Pihl on August 27, 1935 in Davis Junction, IL. He was raised on the family farm with his five younger brothers and sisters: Douglas, Dean, Marion, Joyce and Betsy. In his teens he enjoyed making extra money by raising and selling chickens and ducks as well as working as a pinsetter in the local bowling alley. He often fondly recalled the pranks he would play on his younger brothers and sisters during their childhood.After high school, Donald enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he excelled in the emerging field of electronics; rising through the enlisted ranks to become a commissioned officer and retiring after 22 years in 1975 as a First Lieutenant. He often recalled his pride of serving on the USS Boxer and his tours of duty in Vietnam. His patriotism extended to encouraging his children and grandchildren to serve their country in the military as well, many of whom did as they were inspired by his example.Donald enjoyed collecting stamps, reading science fiction, playing games, trains and his family. Donald was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1975 and was proud of his 46 years of sobriety. Over the course of these years, he helped numerous individuals suffering from alcoholism turn their lives around. Donald was a strong Christian who was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he often volunteered, always wanting to help others less fortunate than him.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 year Sylvia, his parents, his siblings Douglas and Joyce and his stepson Samuel Heistman. Those remaining to cherish his memory is his children Velma (Ken) Wycoff, Gunner Pihl, Carl (Tammy) Pihl, Richard Barnhart Heistman, Eleata Pettigrass, Sandra (Alan) Schranz, 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, two great-great grandsons, daughter in law Sandy Heistman and numerous extended family and many friends.Funeral services will be conducted for Donald and his remains will be interred in the family funeral plot near where he grew up in IL during Summer 2020. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close