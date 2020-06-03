Rounds
DONALD EUGENE ROUNDS
August 2, 1965
May 29, 2020
Donald Eugene Rounds was born in Munich, Germany on August 2, 1965 to Dell and Annie Rounds. He passed away May 29, 2020. Don grew up in Widefield, Colorado where he graduated from Widefield High School in 1983.
He started his own business as a handyman. Don loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved chocolate almost as much as he loved his family. He enjoyed playing poker and basketball with his brothers. His contagious laugh, smile, and love for life brought happiness to everyone!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dell and Annie Rounds; his daughter, Raychele; and his niece, Ashley Petratis. He leaves behind 2 brothers and 4 sisters: Cathy (Harry) Knight, MaryAnn Petratis, Ed (Kristin) Rounds, Carol (Tom) Carle, Sara (Evan) Evans, Dell (Lisa) Rounds; numerous nieces and nephews; and three great nieces and one great nephew. He also leaves behind a very close friend, Diana Ament.
"Go rest high on that mountain Donald, your work here on Earth is done. Go to Heaven a shoutin' love for the Father and the Son." Donald will be missed deeply by all.
In lieu of flowers and cards, donations in Donald E. Rounds' name may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.