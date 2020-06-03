Donald Eugene Rounds
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rounds
DONALD EUGENE ROUNDS
August 2, 1965
May 29, 2020
Donald Eugene Rounds was born in Munich, Germany on August 2, 1965 to Dell and Annie Rounds. He passed away May 29, 2020. Don grew up in Widefield, Colorado where he graduated from Widefield High School in 1983.
He started his own business as a handyman. Don loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved chocolate almost as much as he loved his family. He enjoyed playing poker and basketball with his brothers. His contagious laugh, smile, and love for life brought happiness to everyone!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dell and Annie Rounds; his daughter, Raychele; and his niece, Ashley Petratis. He leaves behind 2 brothers and 4 sisters: Cathy (Harry) Knight, MaryAnn Petratis, Ed (Kristin) Rounds, Carol (Tom) Carle, Sara (Evan) Evans, Dell (Lisa) Rounds; numerous nieces and nephews; and three great nieces and one great nephew. He also leaves behind a very close friend, Diana Ament.
"Go rest high on that mountain Donald, your work here on Earth is done. Go to Heaven a shoutin' love for the Father and the Son." Donald will be missed deeply by all.
In lieu of flowers and cards, donations in Donald E. Rounds' name may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved