Veits
DONALD EUGENE VEITS
May 23, 1933 November 19, 2020
Donald (Don) Eugene Veits, a long-time resident of Colorado Springs, went to be with his savior on November 19, 2020.
Don was born in Southington Ohio to Doris M. and Kenneth E. Veits on May 23, 1933. Don graduated from Chalker High School on May 23, 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Alice M. Veits on September 20, 1953. Together they raised 5 children and celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage. The Veits family moved to Colorado Springs in 1973. Don was a Pipefitter. Don volunteered many hours to his churches as a Sunday School teacher and elder. Don had many hobbies including car racing, motorcycle riding, hiking, fishing, treasure hunting and history. Don was kind, generous and had unwavering faith. Don impacted many people and he will be greatly missed by all.
Don was blessed with 5 children: Mark Veits (Carol), Sharon Younts (Tosh), Diana Burcher (Russ), David Veits, Matt Veits (April). Don was blessed with 7 Grand Children and 4 great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the wonderful healthcare and hospice workers at Penrose /St. Francis Healthcare Systems that cared for Don during his final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your charity of choice
.