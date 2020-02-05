Love
DONALD F. LOVE
October 14, 1929 February 1, 2020
Donald F. Love, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020. Don lived in Colorado Springs off and on for 60 years. He retired CMSGT from the Air Force in 1974 and worked for a number of years at Dan's Auto. His love of driving and warm weather led him to a motorhome life where he split his time between Yuma, Arizona and Colorado Springs. He enjoyed playing the guitar and going to bluegrass festivals.
He was born October 14, 1929 to John and Mary Evelyn Love in Salem, Kentucky. His family moved to Colorado early in his life. He attended Boulder High School where he was a basketball star and from there, he joined the Air Force along with his surviving brother Charles P. Love, age 91 (Mary Elizabeth Love), San Antonio, TX.
Don was preceded in death by Donna Stone, the mother of his 4 loving children, Linda Love (Mike Williams) of Maui, HI, Janice Love (Jim Killian) of Arvada, CO, Diana Love (Chuck Mardosz) of Colorado Springs and Robert Love (Rachel Paul) of Colorado Springs. Don had 12 grandchildren (Kevin, Ryan, Leigh, Lana, Megan, Jason, Chrissy, Lisa, Robbie, Kyle, Cameron and Zackery) and 5 great grandchildren. His is also survived by his ex-wives, Imogene Hill, Karnak, IL and Mary Love, his good friend in Colorado Springs.
Don's funeral will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance at 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. on Feb 8th at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020