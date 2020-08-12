Fitch
DONALD FITCH
December 18, 1932 August 7, 2020
Donald was born in Tipton Iowa. He served in the Army from April 1953 through April 1956. He continued as a reservist until 1961. Soon after he moved to Colorado, where he attended the University of Denver. He went on to have a long career with Hewlett-Packard in Colorado Springs, and Santa Rosa, California. He moved back to Colorado Springs after retiring. He is survived by his ex-wife Sue Fitch of Colorado Springs, son, Greg Fitch of Sebastopol, CA, daughter Christa Popham of Colorado Springs, and several grandkids. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
