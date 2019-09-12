Guest Book View Sign Service Information Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary 12801 W. 44th Avenue Wheat Ridge , CO 80033 (303)-425-9511 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Holy Family Catholic Church 4377 Utica St Denver , CO View Map Vigil 7:00 PM Holy Family Catholic Church 4377 Utica St Denver , CO View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church 6455 Brook Park Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Vigil 7:00 PM St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church 6455 Brook Park Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church 6455 Brook Park Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dunn

MSGR. DONALD FRANCIS DUNN

Dec. 12, 1936

Sept. 5, 2019

In loving memory of Monsignor Donald Francis Dunn who passed away on September 5, 2019.

He was born on December 12, 1936 to Donald Frances Dunn and Mary Elizabeth Dunn in Denver, Colorado. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School, Regis High School, St. Thomas Seminary and the North American College, Rome, Italy and was ordained to the priesthood on December 20, 1961 at Saint Peter's Basilica. Msgr. Dunn received his master's degree in social work from Catholic University of America

He served in many various parishes in the Archdiocese of Denver. He was the Director of Catholic Charities in Denver and the President of the National Conference of Catholic Charities USA. After moving to Colorado Springs, he was the pastor of St Patrick's Church, the pastor at St. Mary's Cathedral as well as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Colorado Springs. His favorite assignment was being a missionary in the Diocese of Monteria, Colombia, and was also the National Responsible for the "Jesus Caritas of the USA." After retiring from active ministry, he lived at the Gardens of St. Elizabeth in Denver.

He will be missed dearly by his family, Brother Michael (Peggy), Niece Bridget Dunn (Harry Kent), Owen Kent, Nephew Keaghan Dunn-Rhodes; Erin Dunn, his late brother Steven (Coleen), Nieces Sheila, Maura, (Sam)Burns, nephew Kevin (Sunny), great- nephews Declan, Braeden and Kian plus dozens of extended family and friends and all of the many people he ministered to for 58 years.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to:

-- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado 228 North Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903



-- Sacred Heart Retreat House 4801 N. Highway 67, Sedalia, Colorado 80135

Visitation Thursday September 12, 2019 Visitation 6:00 p.m. Vigil 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4377 Utica St, Denver, CO 80212 Sunday, September 15, 2019 Vigil 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918

Funeral Mass Monday September 16, 2019 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918





DunnMSGR. DONALD FRANCIS DUNNDec. 12, 1936Sept. 5, 2019In loving memory of Monsignor Donald Francis Dunn who passed away on September 5, 2019.He was born on December 12, 1936 to Donald Frances Dunn and Mary Elizabeth Dunn in Denver, Colorado. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School, Regis High School, St. Thomas Seminary and the North American College, Rome, Italy and was ordained to the priesthood on December 20, 1961 at Saint Peter's Basilica. Msgr. Dunn received his master's degree in social work from Catholic University of AmericaHe served in many various parishes in the Archdiocese of Denver. He was the Director of Catholic Charities in Denver and the President of the National Conference of Catholic Charities USA. After moving to Colorado Springs, he was the pastor of St Patrick's Church, the pastor at St. Mary's Cathedral as well as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Colorado Springs. His favorite assignment was being a missionary in the Diocese of Monteria, Colombia, and was also the National Responsible for the "Jesus Caritas of the USA." After retiring from active ministry, he lived at the Gardens of St. Elizabeth in Denver.He will be missed dearly by his family, Brother Michael (Peggy), Niece Bridget Dunn (Harry Kent), Owen Kent, Nephew Keaghan Dunn-Rhodes; Erin Dunn, his late brother Steven (Coleen), Nieces Sheila, Maura, (Sam)Burns, nephew Kevin (Sunny), great- nephews Declan, Braeden and Kian plus dozens of extended family and friends and all of the many people he ministered to for 58 years.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to:-- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado 228 North Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903-- Sacred Heart Retreat House 4801 N. Highway 67, Sedalia, Colorado 80135Visitation Thursday September 12, 2019 Visitation 6:00 p.m. Vigil 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4377 Utica St, Denver, CO 80212 Sunday, September 15, 2019 Vigil 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918Funeral Mass Monday September 16, 2019 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918 Published in The Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close