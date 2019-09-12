DONALD FRANCIS DUNN (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO
80033
(303)-425-9511
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4377 Utica St
Denver, CO
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4377 Utica St
Denver, CO
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
6455 Brook Park Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
Vigil
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
6455 Brook Park Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
6455 Brook Park Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
Obituary
Dunn
MSGR. DONALD FRANCIS DUNN
Dec. 12, 1936
Sept. 5, 2019
In loving memory of Monsignor Donald Francis Dunn who passed away on September 5, 2019.
He was born on December 12, 1936 to Donald Frances Dunn and Mary Elizabeth Dunn in Denver, Colorado. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School, Regis High School, St. Thomas Seminary and the North American College, Rome, Italy and was ordained to the priesthood on December 20, 1961 at Saint Peter's Basilica. Msgr. Dunn received his master's degree in social work from Catholic University of America
He served in many various parishes in the Archdiocese of Denver. He was the Director of Catholic Charities in Denver and the President of the National Conference of Catholic Charities USA. After moving to Colorado Springs, he was the pastor of St Patrick's Church, the pastor at St. Mary's Cathedral as well as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Colorado Springs. His favorite assignment was being a missionary in the Diocese of Monteria, Colombia, and was also the National Responsible for the "Jesus Caritas of the USA." After retiring from active ministry, he lived at the Gardens of St. Elizabeth in Denver.
He will be missed dearly by his family, Brother Michael (Peggy), Niece Bridget Dunn (Harry Kent), Owen Kent, Nephew Keaghan Dunn-Rhodes; Erin Dunn, his late brother Steven (Coleen), Nieces Sheila, Maura, (Sam)Burns, nephew Kevin (Sunny), great- nephews Declan, Braeden and Kian plus dozens of extended family and friends and all of the many people he ministered to for 58 years.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to:
-- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado 228 North Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

-- Sacred Heart Retreat House 4801 N. Highway 67, Sedalia, Colorado 80135
Visitation Thursday September 12, 2019 Visitation 6:00 p.m. Vigil 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4377 Utica St, Denver, CO 80212 Sunday, September 15, 2019 Vigil 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918
Funeral Mass Monday September 16, 2019 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918
Published in The Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
