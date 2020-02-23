Stratton
DONALD G. STRATTON
July 14, 1922
February 15, 2020
Mr. Donald G. Stratton, was born July 14, 1922 in Inavale, NE to Robert and Jessie Stratton and upon graduation from high school in Red Cloud, he enlisted in the Navy and was a Seaman First Class aboard the USS Arizona. On December 7, 1941, Mr. Stratton survived the attack on Pearl Harbor with courage, the grace of God and a helping hand.
He was united in holy matrimony to Velma D'Ette on April 23, 1950. The couple was married for 69 years where they traveled the world and grew a beautiful family.
Mr. Stratton loved God, loved his country and loved his family. He quietly departed this life Saturday, February 15, 2020 in his Colorado Springs, CO home alongside his wife and son. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jessie, daughters Gypsy Dawn and Roxane Jo and son Robert, brother Daryl and sister Norma and great grandson DJ.
He is survived by his brother Willie and his son Randy Stratton (Kathy) and wife Velma.
His legacy will forever be cherished in the lives of his grandchildren: Dana Stratton, Kimberly Brewer, Robert Stratton Jr., (Becky), Jessika Caldwell (Tony) and Nicole Stratton. His great grandchildren were so blessed to have spent precious years hearing his stories: Nathan Hernandez, Jax Brewer, Robert Stratton, Kennedy Stratton, Emersyn Caldwell, Bryce Caldwell and Boden Caldwell.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020