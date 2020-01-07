Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Harry Walker. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD HARRY WALKER

December 10, 1943 January 3, 2020

Donald Harry Walker, 76, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs after declining health.

He was born the 8th child of Benjamin and Edna Walker on December 10, 1943.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Toshiko; his son, Jim Walker; daughter Diane Mercier and her husband Shane; son Reid Stromberg and his wife Charla; grandchildren Elizabeth and Rachael Walker, McKenna Mercier; and Spencer and Garrett Stromberg; one brother, Dick Walker and his wife, Pepe; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dog Michie. He was preceded in passing by his parents, sister Ruth and brothers Bob, Cliff, John, David, and Chuck.

He was raised in Meadville, PA and spent his early life there. He moved to Colorado Springs in 1972. Known to all as Harry, he was a hard worker and worked in construction and as a house painter. He met his wife "on the dance floor" as he told everyone. He enjoyed camping, fishing and playing the slots at Cripple Creek. He made friends wherever he went. You were never a stranger and he opened his home to anyone. He loved to host family and friend gatherings at his home. Harry also loved to laugh and joke with family and friends. He relished his time with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed traveling to see them in Pennsylvania and Seattle. Harry enjoyed all Colorado sports teams, including Colorado Rockies, but his passion was the Denver Broncos. "Go Broncos!"

A Celebration of Life will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO, 80910 at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020.







