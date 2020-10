Or Copy this URL to Share

Gatchel

DONALD J. GATCHEL

August 24, 1934 October 24, 2008

Twelve years have passed since you went to our Lord. We miss your love and laughter. You were a wonderful husband and father. A friend to all.Until we meet again,

Tina, Kathy, Joe, Mike, Jake and Jarid







