Lasselle

DONALD J. LASSELLE

September 3, 1945

Donald J. Lasselle, 73, of Security, died Saturday morning at Memorial Hospital of complications following heart surgery.

Don served in the Army from 1966-1968. He worked as a machinist for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, and then later, as an electrician for Federal Civil Service, at Ft. Carson, Colorado, retiring after 36 years of service.

A Memorial Service will be held at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 am followed by a committal service at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 3 pm.

Don was born on September 3, 1945 in Hartford, Connecticut. His parents were the late Donald and Catherine (Greig) Lasselle.

Don was married January 27, 1968 in Security, Colorado to Helene Whitlock, who survives. He is also survived by his sons, Randall Lasselle of Wheatridge, CO., and Jim Lasselle (Lisa) of Security, CO.; two brothers David and Michael of Connecticut, and three sisters, Gail Levasseur of Widefield, CO., Joanne Rawlinitis of Connecticut, and Sandy Lasselle-Audas of Vermont, and several nieces, nephews, & great nieces & great nephews.







