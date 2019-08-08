Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Kenneth Epler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Epler

DONALD KENNETH EPLER

April 2, 1945 - August 4, 2019

Ken was born to Howard and Arline Epler in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He entered into eternal life with his best friend and wife, Janet, at his side.

He grew up in Black Forest, Colorado and attended Air Academy High School, and graduated from Wasson High School in 1965. Ken worked several years at Ampex, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. Upon returning home, he was a manager at King Soopers, until his retirement in 1999.

Ken loved to hunt and fish, and ride ATV's with Janet. Where you saw one, you would see the other. They were married 28 years.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Janet; his beloved children: LaDonna & spouse ,Jon Krantz of Colorado Springs, Aaron & spouse, Vanessa Epler of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Brian & spouse, Jennifer Epler of Anchorage, Alaska; his brother, Ed & spouse, Debra Epler, his sisters, Patricia & spouse, Lyndon McDaniel and Barbara Emerson; his grandchildren: Cheyenne, Christopher, Mason, Boe and Jase. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918 at 2:00 p.m.

Ken and Janet attended Rocky Mountain Calvary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Ken's name to:

Rocky Mountain Calvary

https://rmcalvary.org

