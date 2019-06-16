Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L. Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Moore

DONALD "DOOLEY" L. MOORE

February 16, 1932 June 10, 2019

Donald L. Moore "Dooley", 87, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away June 10, 2019. He was born in Blythedale, MO. on February 16, 1932. Donald graduated from Blythedale High in 1950 from a class of 7 friends. He received his Doctorate Degree from Greeley, CO. He also served in the United States Army.

Donald had a career in teaching for School District 11 for 60 years. Starting at Palmer High School, opening Mitchell and Coronado. Coronado was his home away from home. He was a member of way too many organizations to list, and had a passion for teaching and his students.

He is survived by his brother Frank B. Moore (Brucellia Bennett) of Colorado Springs and his sister Donella (Robert) Jobst of Pickering, MO., as well as many nieces and nephews who he dearly loved. He was preceded in passing by his parents, 5 brothers, and 6 sisters.

His death was sudden and unforeseen. He will always be remembered for his love and thoughtfulness.

A visitation will be held Monday June 17 at 11am with funeral services to follow at 1pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's name to One Nation (3150 N. Nevada Ave. Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80907) or Care and Share (2605 Preamble Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80915).







Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019

