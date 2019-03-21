Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L. Ochs. View Sign

Ochs

DONALD L. OCHS

March 4, 2019 December 1, 1931

Hotchkiss resident, Donald L. Ochs, was called home to be with the lord on Monday, March 4, 2019. Don was 87 years old.

Funeral Services were held 2:00 pm, March 7, 2019 at Mountain View Bible Church in Lazear, CO. Interment followed at Riverside Cemetary in Hotchkiss, CO.

Donald Louis Ochs was born December 1, 1931 to David and Matilda Ochs in Russell, KS. The youngest of five children, he attended Russell public schools graduating from high school in 1949. Ochs continued his education at Kansas University obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in business in 1953. Commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army he served from 1953-1955.

He and his brothers partnership of Lawrence, Harlan, Kenneth and Donald continued in various business enterprizes in Colorado Springs. After selling the car wash, Don joined Harlan in operating Acorn Petroleum and later Bold Petroleum. These wholesale and retail gasoline businesses are still operating today.

Donald married Shirley Agnes Burns in Las Vegas NV on December 20, 1958. Shirley departed this life on January 4, 2014. they were married 55 years. Their daughter Stacy was born in 1961 and their son Russell in 1963.

In 1978 Don, and family moved to Hotchkiss where they operated a fruit orchard growing apples and other crops until 2001 when the orchard was sold.

Don remained parnters with his brothers, operating a ranch in Gunnison CO. as well as their other business interests.

Don and Shirley were members of the Mountain View Bible Church in Lazear. Don was a memeber of Gideons International as well. He enjoyed teaching about Jesus Christ in churches wherever they lived.

He is survived by Stacy (Mark) Cool; Russell (Mary) Ochs; former daughter-in-law Becky,

6 grandchildren, Heather (Stephen) Miller, Matthew (Ahbi) Cool, Andrew Cool, Erica (Stewart) Klair, Caleb (Jillian) Ochs, Landon Ochs; 4 Great Grandchildren; Tatum Cool, Tucker Cool, Liam Cool, Evelyn Klair; Brother Harlan (Alice Ann) Ochs; Nieces Amy (Don Johnson) Ochs, Cathy Ochs; Nephews Michael Wolfe, Phil Wolfe, Stephen Ochs, Brad Ochs, Charles Ochs.

Should you wish to remember Don, in lieu of flowers you may contribute to Gideons International, P.O. Box 142, Eckert, CO. 81418 or Mountain View Bible Church, P.O. Box 74, Lazear, CO. 81420.





