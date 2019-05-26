Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee Gutknecht. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Pikes Peak United Methodist Church 2927 W. Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gutknecht

DONALD LEE GUTKNECHT

June 20, 1933

May 18, 2019

Donald Lee Gutknecht passed peacefully from this world into his heavenly Father's arms, on May 18, 2019 at the age of 85 in his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was the youngest child of August and Matilda (Reich) Gutknecht; born on June 20th, 1933 on the family farm, in Oliver County North Dakota. There he learned the value of family, hard work, being a good neighbor, a true friend, a patriotic and proud American and to have a strong and abiding faith in God. These lessons would guide him through his entire life.

In 1951, Don worked on the construction of the Garrison Dam in North Dakota. In 1952 he enlisted in the Army. His assignments centered primarily on radio communications. While serving at Camp Carson (Fort Carson) he had a chance meeting with a pretty young woman named Joan and in October of 1955 they were married. They were truly each other's better half, best friend and enjoyed a long and happy marriage.

After Don's discharge from the Army, he and his bride moved to Leadville CO where Don worked at the Climax Molybdenum Mine, for a short time. With the help of the G.I. Bill and the money he had saved from working at the mine, he entered North Dakota State School of Science, graduating with a degree in Radio Communications.

In 1958, Don and Joan welcomed their first child, Conni. In 1960, Don went to work for Aero Communications. In 1961 their 2nd child, Steven was born. In 1967, Don was offered the position to manage the two-way radio communications systems for the City of Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments. Over his 31 year career, he saw his department grow nearly as fast as the city grew. Eventually, Don was supervising a group of highly dedicated staff, whose daunting scope of responsibilities encompassed every facet of two-way radio communications for both general city and utilities. Don remarked, "I had the best job and worked with the finest people".

In 1998, he retired. But, he didn't slow down, he just switched directions. He and Joan enjoyed having more time for fishing, travelling, camping, spending time spoiling their grandchildren and working in their flower and vegetable gardens, until Joan's passing in 2000. This was a difficult time. Don drew strength from his brother Melvin, his children and grandchildren and learned that life still had so much to offer. He lived the remainder of his life to the fullest. Fishing was at the top of his list. He especially loved Walleye fishing in Canada and on Lake Sakakawea but was willing to cast his fishing rod anywhere the water looked promising. Don continued to travel; his favorite destinations were Hawaii and Germany. In 2012, Don suffered another huge loss with the death of his only son, Steven.

Don had been a member of the Pikes Peak United Methodist Church, in Colorado Springs since 1967. Don was active in many service organizations over the years including Boy Scouts, the Elks and the Eagles. He was a member of the Germans from Russia Historical Society and the Colorado Springs Ham Radio Club. He was a Master Mason and Shriner with Al Kaly of Colorado Springs. Most notably, he belonged to the American Legion continuously for 62 years. During that time, besides assisting in countless service activities, he played bugle for the Drum and Bugle Corps. Through the American Legion, he was also a member of the "Forty and Eight".

Don was preceded in death by his father August Gutknecht, mother Matilda (Reich), brother Walter, sister Reha Scherer, wife Joan (Simpson), son Steven as well as his sister-in-law Greta (Mohl), sister-in-law Francis (Klaudt) and brother-in-law Raymond Scherer. He is survived by his brother Melvin, daughter Conni DeMark (spouse: James), grandson Kyle DeMark, granddaughter Katelyn (Gutknecht) Teasdale (spouse: Aaron), 3 precious great-grandchildren and 14 much-loved nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Swan-Law Funeral Directors. The Funeral Services is schedule for Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Pikes Peak United Methodist Church, 2927 W. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs, CO.







