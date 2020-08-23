MillerDONALD "DON" LEE MILLERAugust 16, 2020 December 30, 1950Donald "Don" Lee Miller, beloved husband, father and brother passed away in Colorado Springs, CO, August 16th, 2020. He was born in Williamsport, PA on December 30th, 1950, the second of four children born to the late Charles and Catherine Miller.Don graduated from Williamsport High School in 1968. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was a proud American Patriot and Vietnam Veteran, in addition to being a member of the Colorado National Guard and Pennsylvania National Guard. During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Service Stars, Army Commendation Medal, 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, and Bronze Star Medal.On October 7th, 1972, he married his love Marie Walo. Don was a baker by profession who owned a successful bakery and deli for 10 years, and has a long history with Colorado College.He had a passion for the mountains where he avidly hiked with his wife, the constant development and cultivation of his home, his motorcycle and classic cars. He owned and worked on his land in Hartsel, CO with passion to build his dream cabin with his wife.He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Miller, his son Jude Miller, daughter Jillian Miller, sisters Donna Lotz and Debbie Knott, and 10 nieces and nephews.The celebration of Don's life will be held August 28, 2020 at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an organization that meant a lot to Don, the Vietnam Veterans of America.