WisuriDONALD LESLIE WISURIApril 29, 1937 October 8, 2020Donald Leslie Wisuri, 83, was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs.He was born on April 29, 1937 to the late William and Julia (Torkkola) Wisuri in Menahga, Minnesota.Following his service with the U.S. Army, he became a cabinet maker by trade, and later a woodworking teacher by passion, to work with young students and help them grow their talents in the trade. He also enjoyed using his talents to create unique crafts and gifts with his wife of forty-eight years, Joyce Virginia Wisuri. Don and Joyce were married on January 12, 1963 in Hayward, California, and enjoyed celebrating holidays and special occasions with family and friends.He was a great lover of classic cars, and over the years enjoyed working on them and talking about them with others at car shows or over a cup of coffee with anyone else who shared the same excitement. Don was a member of Redemption Hill Church and supported the congregation and his many friends there through his talents and his faith in the Lord.Don is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; and sisters, Alice and Beverly.He is survived by his brother, Al (Patricia) Wisuri; sister, Caroline Wisuri; daughter, Wendy (Mark) Collison of Colorado Springs; son, Jeff (Kathy) Wisuri of Benicia, California; grandchildren, Cory and Kevin Collison, Dylan (Leslie) Wisuri, Darian (Jeremy) Noel, Tory Hurley and Elizabeth Jannett; and great-grandchildren, Lexi and Levi Noel and Grayson Wisuri.The family wishes to extend its most heartfelt gratitude to Don's medical and support team as they guided him through his many medical challenges and triumphs. All were so tremendously supportive for Don and his family and enabled him to beat the odds and extend is time with us well beyond what any of us imagined.Visitation, 10:00AM-12:00PM, Friday, October 16, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. Attendees will be capped at 75 people and masks/facial coverings are required.Celebration of Life, 11:00AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020, Redemption Hill Church, 124 Delaware Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.A private Graveside Service will be held on Friday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to Redemption Hill Church's "Reach the Hill-Future Property" program.This caring, strong, and outgoing man of faith will best be remembered for his warm personality, love of life and family, and generous friendships towards all that he met. Although we will all miss him, we celebrate his reunion with Joyce and the eternity they will now spend together.