Mitten
DONALD LOUIS MITTEN
November 12, 1939 June 23, 2019
Don stepped into glory surrounded by his family, last Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife, four sons and their families.
"The days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years." Psalm 90:10 KJV.
While you are reading of his passing today, don't believe it. Don is now more alive than he has ever been, in the presence of the Lord Jesus!
"He died happy at a ripe old age, full of years..." Genesis 25:8 MSG.
Per his request, a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the Mincy Full Gospel Church, Hwy JJ, Kirbyville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to any ministry that proclaims the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
"I passed on to you right from the first what had been told to me, that Christ died for our sins just as the Scriptures said he would, and that he was buried, and that three days afterwards he arose from the grave just as the prophets foretold."
1 Corinthians 15:3-4 TLB
Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019