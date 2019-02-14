Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bjornsrud

DONALD "BJ" MATTHEW BJORNSRUD

December 21, 1941 February 7, 2019

Donald Matthew Bjornsrud, (BJ), beloved father, grandfather, and sibling, passed away on February 7, 2019, in Penrose, CO. He was born in Fargo, North Dakota, December 21, 1941, the oldest of five children born to the late Oscar Mads Bjornsrud and Elizabeth Mary Archbold.

Donald graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1960. After graduation, Donny, (what his family lovingly referred to him as), Donny went into the

Family and friends were extremely important in his life. He enjoyed vacationing with the family to different tropical venues to scuba dive, golf, and participate in other recreational activities. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and competitor that covered a lengthy time period of his life and he was the Arizona Senior Champion in Flat Track multiple times. He survived a near death experience in 2011 on top of Pikes Peak during the annual Pikes Peak Hill Climb. He loved animals dearly especially being able to help with rescues and fostering. Everywhere he went and traveled, he met many different people that became his forever friends and family. BJ was beloved and respected by so many and his heart was infinitely huge and he continues to influence and make a difference with those he touched. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Pauline Bjornsrud; his loving daughters, Tami Hasling; Pam Farmer; precious grandchildren, Adam, Nick, Sarah, Deborah and Jonny; wonderful great grandchild, Jackson; siblings, Gary, Marlene, Bill and Marilyn; and his special companion, Susan.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 at noon (12:00 pm) at Doubletree Hotel, 1775 East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906. A reception will follow the Celebration of Life at Johnny's Navajo Hogan at 2817 North Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.







BjornsrudDONALD "BJ" MATTHEW BJORNSRUDDecember 21, 1941 February 7, 2019Donald Matthew Bjornsrud, (BJ), beloved father, grandfather, and sibling, passed away on February 7, 2019, in Penrose, CO. He was born in Fargo, North Dakota, December 21, 1941, the oldest of five children born to the late Oscar Mads Bjornsrud and Elizabeth Mary Archbold.Donald graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1960. After graduation, Donny, (what his family lovingly referred to him as), Donny went into the United States Navy and served as a Seabee, (Naval Construction Battalion). He served in the Navy for two years. After his service to the U.S. Navy, BJ was hired with the Colorado Springs Police Department on November 4, 1963 until June 1, 1991. BJ served in the roles as a patrol officer, motorcycle officer, Sergeant and retired as Lieutenant.Family and friends were extremely important in his life. He enjoyed vacationing with the family to different tropical venues to scuba dive, golf, and participate in other recreational activities. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and competitor that covered a lengthy time period of his life and he was the Arizona Senior Champion in Flat Track multiple times. He survived a near death experience in 2011 on top of Pikes Peak during the annual Pikes Peak Hill Climb. He loved animals dearly especially being able to help with rescues and fostering. Everywhere he went and traveled, he met many different people that became his forever friends and family. BJ was beloved and respected by so many and his heart was infinitely huge and he continues to influence and make a difference with those he touched. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Pauline Bjornsrud; his loving daughters, Tami Hasling; Pam Farmer; precious grandchildren, Adam, Nick, Sarah, Deborah and Jonny; wonderful great grandchild, Jackson; siblings, Gary, Marlene, Bill and Marilyn; and his special companion, Susan.A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 at noon (12:00 pm) at Doubletree Hotel, 1775 East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906. A reception will follow the Celebration of Life at Johnny's Navajo Hogan at 2817 North Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Swan-Law Funeral Directors

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close