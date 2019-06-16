Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Merle Stohler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD MERLE STOHLER

1926-2019

Donald Stohler went to his Heavenly home on May 29, 2019. He was born in Grant, Nebraska to Frank and Eva Stohler and is survived by his wife Dolores, son Larry, grandchildren Emmy, Bo and Sarah and six great-grandchildren.

Don served as an army sargeant at Sugamo Prison, Tokyo, Japan where the war criminals were housed, at the end of World War II. His early life was spent at his parent's farm in Nebraska where he later farmed his own land. Following a serious back injury, he moved to Colorado Springs with his first wife, Doris Rundall, in 1970 and worked in the kitchen at the Air Force Academy until his retirement. Doris passed away in 1995 and he married Dolores Martin in 2001. They were married at Awakening Church by Pastor Kevin Goss.

Following his retirement he spent his remaining years gardening and working in his shop. He loved working with wood and built two greenhouses as well as an addition to his home. Donald served the Lord in so many ways, giving generously of this time and money and always helping a neighbor in need. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at Awakening Church, 3445 Oro Blano Drive on June 22 at 11:00am, reception will follow.





