DONALD ROLAND HILL
August 30,1933
May 15, 2020
Donald Roland Hill, 86, died May 15, 2020 in his home in Colorado Springs attended by his family. Don was born August 30,1933 in Lowell, MA. He graduated from Livingston Manor High School in New York where he was the captain of the baseball, basketball and football teams. He met a beautiful waitress in nearby Roscoe's Diner who later became his beloved wife, Ida Mae. In 1971, He and Ida Mae, like modern pioneers, migrated West in their station wagon with their three children and U-Haul in tow. They fell in love with Colorado on the way and made their home in Colorado Springs. Don loved gardening, golf, bridge, cribbage, travel and adventure.
He was a member of the Laborer's Union of North America for 50 years and served as Sergeant at Arms and Recording Secretary.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Ida Mae Hill; siblings Marjorie H. Hill Gibson, Patricia C. Hill Peters, David C. Hill, and Ellyn Hill Dormitzer; and parents Lydia Harriet Griffin and Donald Roland Hill.
Don is survived by his children Diane Dearmore, Donald Hill, and Donna Grimmett; his grandchildren Shane Vigil, Nicole Montenegro, Robert Grimmett, Kayla Meek, Catherine Hill and Donald Hill, IV and his great grandchildren Brandon Montenegro and Idamei Montenegro.
A Private Memorial Services was held at Dove-Witt Fountain Valley Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 1445 N. Union Blvd #100, Colorado Springs 80909 or Alzheimer's Association, 2315 Bott Ave, Colorado Springs 80904.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020.