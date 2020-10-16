Clough, Jr.DONALD WILLIAM CLOUGH, JR.May 12, 1933 September 5, 2020.Died Sept. 5, 2020, was born in Cortland, NE, May 12, 1933. Father of Donald Clough, III, Cindi Flaeschel, step-daughter Christie Carlson, Inez Maupin (deceased); brother to Kathy Vokoun of Lincoln, NE, Virginia Voigt of Albuquerque, NM, Dean Clough of Illinois; grandfather to Paige Maupin and Caitlynn Clough.He enjoyed camping and ATVing. He was a member of Trailblazers RV Group & Silver Riders ATV Group as well as Greensprings.He will be laid to rest on Monday, October 19, 1:00 PM at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pikes Peak Humane Society.