1/1
Donald William Clough
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clough, Jr.
DONALD WILLIAM CLOUGH, JR.
May 12, 1933 September 5, 2020.
Died Sept. 5, 2020, was born in Cortland, NE, May 12, 1933. Father of Donald Clough, III, Cindi Flaeschel, step-daughter Christie Carlson, Inez Maupin (deceased); brother to Kathy Vokoun of Lincoln, NE, Virginia Voigt of Albuquerque, NM, Dean Clough of Illinois; grandfather to Paige Maupin and Caitlynn Clough.
He enjoyed camping and ATVing. He was a member of Trailblazers RV Group & Silver Riders ATV Group as well as Greensprings.
He will be laid to rest on Monday, October 19, 1:00 PM at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pikes Peak Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of Memories
829 South Hancock
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7193924432
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved