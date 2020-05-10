Huntington

DONNA ANNE (CHAMBERS ) HUNTINGTON

July 10, 1930 - October 15, 2019

Donna Anne Chambers Huntington was born July 10, 1930 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Harry Ivor Chambers and Edle Davidson, affectionately known to her family as "Donnie." Her twin sister Doris Appleby of New York survives her. She attended the Minneapolis Institute of Art and Design, beginning a lifetime appreciation for creative pursuits. Her home displayed artwork of her own, family and friends; she enjoyed opera and the Philharmonic, fine photography, painting and sculpture. She was an avid reader, superb cook, and masterful knitter, bridge player, and seamstress.

Donna graduated from UCCS summa cum laude in Women's Studies, Communication and Sociology and began several years with the Area Agency on the Aging. Her drive to contribute to the community included many volunteer years with the Colorado Springs Community Hospital Auxiliary.

She had many adventures and fun family vacations with her husband of 30 years, Leo J. Huntington. Their six children were born in six different locations- Catherine Jane Danz (Edward) in St. Cloud, MN, Susan Mary Huntington (Dennis Pope) in Fond du Lac, WI, Daniel Edward Huntington (Mary) in Green Bay, WI, Janet Lucia Huntington (the late Jim Sprafke) in Racine, WI, Thomas Harry Huntington (Margie) in Florissant, MO, and Amy Elizabeth Hollis (Curt) in Boise, Idaho. She notably created strong, happy homes in each of these towns as well as 8 more.

Our mother focused her energies on whichever child faced a challenge. One was the first to survive gamma globulin deficiency in the United States. She drove the freeways of St. Louis for the painful injections that saved his life. She supported another fitted with an early version of the Milwaukee brace requiring a full hand sewn wardrobe around the 20 lb. contraption and therapy. She was always there for the daughter fighting cancer and Parkinson's. Yet another needed handmade maternity clothes to accommodate twins, and dinners during a last difficult pregnancy.

The paramedics were amazed at how many steps led to her bedroom loft, but her children could hardly keep up as she walked for many years. She worked at her health after two brain surgeries for aneurysms over the years, including the first that required a helicopter trip to Canada for repair.

Donna is survived by her 6 children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Donna passed away on October 15, 2019 and a private memorial service was held on November 2.







