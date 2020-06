Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donna's life story with friends and family

Share Donna's life story with friends and family

Carr

DONNA "GERMAN" CARR

May 1, 1945

June 1, 2020

Donna (German) Carr, age 75, died peacefully and went home to God. Funeral arrangements are through Swan Law Funeral Directors. A loving woman, Donna was our sweet lady.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store