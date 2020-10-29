Murray

DONNA DAISE MURRAY

July 27, 1936

October 18, 2020

Donna Daise Murray passed away on October 18, 2020 as a result of complications from three strokes. Donna was a Kansas farm girl growing up on a dry land farm near Ruleton, KS. She attended a one room country school nearby and sometimes rode to school on horseback with her older brother, John. She went on to graduate from Goodland, KS. High School and the University of Kansas where she met her future husband. As a Marine Corps and airline pilot's wife she traveled extensively around the United States and the world. Donna was an active member of PEO, a women's service sorority, and Methodist or Presbyterian churches wherever she lived. She also played tennis on the Air Force Academy women's tennis team, was a member of "WOW" (Wild Old Women), but her greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her brother, John, her sister, Wilma, her husband, Dick, her sons Dave of Lee's Summit, MO, Dan of Santa Fe, NM, her daughter, Deanne of Larkspur, CO, and their spouses. She also leaves grandchildren John of Africa, Katie of Kansas City, MO, Annie of Kansas City, Biven of Larkspur, CO., Marino and Lucia of Santa Fe, NM., one great-granddaughter Liesel and two more "Greats" on the way. Except for her last year, Donna led a full and joyous life and w111 be sorely missed by her family and many friends. A memorial service is planned over the Christmas holidays.







