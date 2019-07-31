Hewitt

DONNA E. HEWITT

February 27, 1951 July 17, 2019

Donna E. Hewitt, 68, of Pueblo, went home to the Lord on July 17, 2019 in Colorado Springs. A celebration of life will be held on August 25th at Memorial Park Pavillion in Colorado Springs at 11:00am.

Donna is survived by her dauthter Lisa Stock and husband Ross, her son Steve Hewitt and wife Julie. Her grandchildren Alexa, Greg & Svetlana, Aaron & Mary, Eric, Michela and Bella. Her great-grandchild Jacob. Her brother Jim and Joni, sister Marlyn & George.

Donna was born to Henry and Dorthey Ruehlen on February 27, 1951. She was a long time Pueblo resident until she moved to Colorado Springs in 2010. Donna loved her family and Jesus. She loved playing cards with her friends and grand-children and she loved walking around Memorial Park and going to church.

"Our life is a work in progress, rejoice for the Lord." - Donna





