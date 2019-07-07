Light
DONNA FRANCES LIGHT
September 29, 1936 May 22, 2019
Donna Frances Light, 82, widow of MSGT Gerald Light, USAF, (Ret.), passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Donna was born and raised in Denver and moved with her family to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in 1959, where they lived for 14 years.
Her passion was raising five wonderful children. She sold Avon and volunteered at the USAFA Thrift Shop. Donna embraced her many roles and supported her husband in the USAFA band and his musical career. She served as the
Secretary of the Colorado Springs Musicians Union for many years. Donna never met a stranger and was a warm, generous and fun loving woman.
Donna is survived by her loving children, Steven (Lorna) Light, Catherine Hannigan, Edward (Lori) Light, Gary (Deborah) Light and James (Shanna) Light; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Case of Brighton.
Memorial Service, 11:00AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, Air Force Academy Cemetery, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado 80841.
Reception, immediately following, Eisenhower Golf Course Club House, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado 80840.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019