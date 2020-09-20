1/1
Donna Kathleen Murphy
1941 - 2020
Murphy
DONNA KATHLEEN MURPHY
January 30, 1941 September 17, 2020
Donna Kathleen Murphy passed away peacefully with the love of family and friends on September 17th, 2020 at the age of 70 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Donna was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 30th, 1941. She moved to California when she was young and remained a resident of California until moving to Colorado in 1922.
Donna graduated from Westmont College before marrying her husband (Joseph) of 58 years in 1962 in Los Angeles. Donna and Joe moved to rural Orange County after the birth of their first child. Donna focused her life on her family, raising two loving children and supporting her husband. She drove many miles and spent many hours taking her children to karate, baseball, music lessons, and ballet lessons, in addition to being a caretaker of guinea pigs and the family dog. Donna always enjoyed the outdoors, including annual camping trips with her family. In her later years in Colorado Springs she enjoyed hiking and snowshoeing. In her last months she relished hiking in Cathedral Pines.
Everyone who met Donna said the same thing - she is the nicest person they ever met. She was kind and giving and always put the wellbeing of others first. Donna is survived by her husband, Joseph; her son, Paul; Paul's significant other, Marla; her daughter, April; her son-in-law, Burt; her sister, Bonnie; and loving nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Erma.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
7195908922
