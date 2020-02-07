Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna M. Bell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bell

DONNA M. BELL

September 21, 1932 January 31, 2020

Donna M. Bell of Colorado Springs, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, at the age of 87 years.

Donna was active with many civic duties and was a life-long community volunteer. Music was an ongoing passion for Donna, an accomplished musician and lover of the arts. She was an avid learner with an inspiring curiosity for the world, coupled with her love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Larry Bell and her son Charles Bell. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Cooper (Bobby) of Harrisburg, NE and Sandra Gannon (Dan) of Hartford, WI; son Michael Bell (Jennifer) of Colorado Springs; also 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and sister Marilyn Chan (Larry) of San Francisco.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs.





Published in The Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020

