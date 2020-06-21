Donna Phyllis Sherbondy
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherbondy
DONNA PHYLLIS SHERBONDY
September 15, 1931 June 14, 2020
Donna Phyllis Sherbondy, 88, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Riverside, California. She was born on September 15, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa to Donald and Phyllis (Wight) Jensen. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Don in 1985.
Donna was an employee of the AT&T phone company for many years. She loved to knit and crochet and sew. She volunteered with Good Samaritan knitting baby hats to give away. She also enjoyed playing the piano and the organ, which is becoming a lost art.
Donna is survived by her children Jenay Young (Bruce), Michael, Anthony (Francesca), and Steven (Valerie) Sherbondy, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Grimes-Akes Family's "Grace Chapel" at 11:00 in the morning.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home, Corona, California.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Service
11:00 AM
Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona
500 West Seventh Street
Corona, CA 92882
951 737-3771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved