Sherbondy

DONNA PHYLLIS SHERBONDY

September 15, 1931 June 14, 2020

Donna Phyllis Sherbondy, 88, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Riverside, California. She was born on September 15, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa to Donald and Phyllis (Wight) Jensen. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Don in 1985.

Donna was an employee of the AT&T phone company for many years. She loved to knit and crochet and sew. She volunteered with Good Samaritan knitting baby hats to give away. She also enjoyed playing the piano and the organ, which is becoming a lost art.

Donna is survived by her children Jenay Young (Bruce), Michael, Anthony (Francesca), and Steven (Valerie) Sherbondy, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Grimes-Akes Family's "Grace Chapel" at 11:00 in the morning.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home, Corona, California.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store