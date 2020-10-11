Plush

DONNA PLUSH

January 17, 1934 May 14, 2020

Donna Plush, 86, left this earth peacefully on May 14, 2020. She was born January 17, 1934 to Elbert and Stella Woldruff in Manitou Springs, Colorado. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School. Donna was married and had four children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Plush, two sons, Joseph and Paul, and three brothers, Elbert Jr., Jack and Tom. Norman, her youngest brother, passed away May 24, 2020. Donna is survived by her sisters-in-law, Elsie Woldruff, Betty Plush and Shirley Plush, and her brother-in-law, Tom Plush, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one daughter, Toni (Maria), and one son, Jon Christopher. Her grandsons are Matthew and Shawn, and she has four great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Mass in Corpus Christi Church at 10:00 a.m. on October 15, 2020. After the Mass there will be a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Corpus Christi Church.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store