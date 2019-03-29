Arneson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorean S. Arneson.
DOREAN S. ARNESON
October 19, 1925 March 7, 2019
Colorado Springs, CO--Dorean S. Arneson 93, of Colorado Springs CO passed away at 11:05 am March 07, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Fountain, CO where she resided for the past 4 years. Memorial services will be held at 2pm Tuesday April 2 at Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado springs, CO. Pastor Goodale will officiate.
Mrs. Arneson was born October 19, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN to Oscar and Evelyn Sparby. She moved to Wisconsin at age 5 and graduated from Colfax, WI high school in 1943. Mrs. Arneson pursued a banking career at Union National Bank in Eau Claire, WI and Indianhead State Bank in Chetek, WI.
She married John Arneson in 1956 in Fairbanks, Alaska. They resided in Wisconsin until 1973 after receiving employment from the United States Air Force Academy in Civilian Personnel until her retirement in 1991.
Dorean was actively involved in many activities at First Presbeterian Church, especially in childrens ministry. Other survivors include; two sisters, Renny Kidder of Minneapolis , MN and Judy Anderson of Chetek, WI and one brother Orwin Sparby of Bloomer WI, one daughter Joanna and spouse Kevin Bower, 6 grand children, Jordyn, Landon, and Garrett Bower and Nathan, Kurtis and Joseph Arneson. She was preceded in death by her husband John Arneson and son Jonathan Arneson. Memorials may be made to the Deacon Fund or Stephen Ministry.
Evergreen Funeral Home
1830 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 475-8303
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019