Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorean S. Arneson. View Sign

Arneson

DOREAN S. ARNESON

October 19, 1925 March 7, 2019

Colorado Springs, CO--Dorean S. Arneson 93, of Colorado Springs CO passed away at 11:05 am March 07, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Fountain, CO where she resided for the past 4 years. Memorial services will be held at 2pm Tuesday April 2 at Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado springs, CO. Pastor Goodale will officiate.

Mrs. Arneson was born October 19, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN to Oscar and Evelyn Sparby. She moved to Wisconsin at age 5 and graduated from Colfax, WI high school in 1943. Mrs. Arneson pursued a banking career at Union National Bank in Eau Claire, WI and Indianhead State Bank in Chetek, WI.

She married John Arneson in 1956 in Fairbanks, Alaska. They resided in Wisconsin until 1973 after receiving employment from the United States Air Force Academy in Civilian Personnel until her retirement in 1991.

Dorean was actively involved in many activities at First Presbeterian Church, especially in childrens ministry. Other survivors include; two sisters, Renny Kidder of Minneapolis , MN and Judy Anderson of Chetek, WI and one brother Orwin Sparby of Bloomer WI, one daughter Joanna and spouse Kevin Bower, 6 grand children, Jordyn, Landon, and Garrett Bower and Nathan, Kurtis and Joseph Arneson. She was preceded in death by her husband John Arneson and son Jonathan Arneson. Memorials may be made to the Deacon Fund or Stephen Ministry.





ArnesonDOREAN S. ARNESONOctober 19, 1925 March 7, 2019Colorado Springs, CO--Dorean S. Arneson 93, of Colorado Springs CO passed away at 11:05 am March 07, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Fountain, CO where she resided for the past 4 years. Memorial services will be held at 2pm Tuesday April 2 at Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado springs, CO. Pastor Goodale will officiate.Mrs. Arneson was born October 19, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN to Oscar and Evelyn Sparby. She moved to Wisconsin at age 5 and graduated from Colfax, WI high school in 1943. Mrs. Arneson pursued a banking career at Union National Bank in Eau Claire, WI and Indianhead State Bank in Chetek, WI.She married John Arneson in 1956 in Fairbanks, Alaska. They resided in Wisconsin until 1973 after receiving employment from the United States Air Force Academy in Civilian Personnel until her retirement in 1991.Dorean was actively involved in many activities at First Presbeterian Church, especially in childrens ministry. Other survivors include; two sisters, Renny Kidder of Minneapolis , MN and Judy Anderson of Chetek, WI and one brother Orwin Sparby of Bloomer WI, one daughter Joanna and spouse Kevin Bower, 6 grand children, Jordyn, Landon, and Garrett Bower and Nathan, Kurtis and Joseph Arneson. She was preceded in death by her husband John Arneson and son Jonathan Arneson. Memorials may be made to the Deacon Fund or Stephen Ministry. Funeral Home Evergreen Funeral Home

1830 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

(719) 475-8303 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close