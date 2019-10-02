Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris A. Bignell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bignell

DORIS A. BIGNELL

August 3, 1930 September 17, 2019

Lollipops in Heaven

Doris Arlene Bignell was born August 3, 1930, in Salem, Ohio to Herbert and Ethel Bardo. She was one of seven children: Eva, Doris, Charles, Marie, Annebelle, Gordon and David. Doris graduated high school from Salem Bible Institute in Ohio. It was there that she met Dean. Dean and Doris were high school sweethearts and married shortly after graduating. Together, they had five children and were married for 65 years. Doris taught kindergarten and first grade for 16 years in California and taught 4 more years after they relocated to Colorado Springs. Doris loved reading her Bible, hosting large family gatherings, taking walks, a hot cup of coffee and caring for young children. Doris was a good-hearted daughter, caring sister, faithful wife, hard-working mother, loving grandma, beloved great-grandma, patient school teacher and cherished friend. Doris is survived by sons, Robert Dean (Debbie), Jerel Arlen (Sheri), Roger Leroy (Donna) and daughters, Beverly Kay (Gary) Seltzer, and Susan Marie Frank. Grandchildren, Gaylin (Howard), Krista (Jason), Jeremiah (Katherine), Kassandra (Braden), Adam (Laura), Joshua, Andrea (Samuel), Ryan, Nathan, Aaron (Juliana), Cody, Zachary, Matthew and Annalie; and Great Grandchildren, Laura, Caden, Audrey, Meredith, Savannah, Malakai, Parker, Suzanne Arlene, Isaiah, Toriana, Tanner, Elliana, Cheyenne, Brooklyn, Raelyn and Felix.

In Doris' later years, her great grandchildren were her heart and joy. Their presence always brought a smile to her face, and she looked forward to weekly tea parties with them. They enjoyed listening to her play "It Is No Secret What God Can Do" on the piano and coloring with her side by side.

Doris joins her father, Herbert, mother, Ethel, sisters Eva, Marie and Annebelle, brothers, Charles and Gordon, husband, Dean, son in law, Stanley Frank and granddaughter, Juliann in Heaven. After Doris' peaceful passing, her great granddaughter remarked, "Now Gigi can have 100 lollipops in Heaven!" Doris' family delights in the fact that she is now with her Heavenly Father, and sweetly picture her enjoying lollipops with her granddaughter, Juliann.

A private family memorial will be held at Fairview Cemetery.

Donations in Doris' honor can be made to Compassion International, a ministry very dear to her heart.





