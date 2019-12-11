Doris "Dee" Chisholm (1948 - 2019)
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-634-1597
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Chisholm
DORIS "DEE" CHISHOLM
March 14, 1948 December 6, 2019
Doris "Dee" Chisholm, 71 years old, passed away December 6th, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Marcus) Thomas; her siblings, Sharon (Russ) Orosz, Terry (Gail) Harsh, Pam (Kevin) Williams, Kevin (June) Harsh; and her grandchildren, Ryan and Dylan Thomas. She is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Harsh; father, Robert Harsh; husband, Mark Chisholm; and her brother, Jimmy Harsh.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E Fountain Blvd.
Memorials in her name may be directed to the Human Society of the Pike's Peak Region, 610 Abbot Ln Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905.
Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
