DORIS CORINNE METZGER

July 1, 1934

October 14, 2019

Doris was born Doris Corinne Ransom on July 1, 1934 in Los Angeles, California, to Thomas and Dorothy Ransom. Her family was active in The Church of the Open Door in downtown LA. She would later recall trusting in Jesus as her Lord and Savior through the encouragement of a Sunday school teacher. Doris enjoyed singing in the choir, and her beautiful, first soprano voice, led to her doing the special music during services. After graduating from Dorsey High School, she attended

Doris experienced a number of health challenges, which ultimately led to her moving to Pikes Peak Care Center, where she spent the last several years of her life.

Doris passed from this life to the next, on October 14, 2019 at the age of 85. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ken; her son David, daughter-in-law Ruth, and their two children Daniel and Debra; and her son Don, daughter-in-law Susan, and their son John.

There will be a memorial service for Doris in the Carriage House at Glen Eyrie on Saturday, October 26 at 10:30 am.





Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019

