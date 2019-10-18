Metzger
DORIS CORINNE METZGER
July 1, 1934
October 14, 2019
Doris was born Doris Corinne Ransom on July 1, 1934 in Los Angeles, California, to Thomas and Dorothy Ransom. Her family was active in The Church of the Open Door in downtown LA. She would later recall trusting in Jesus as her Lord and Savior through the encouragement of a Sunday school teacher. Doris enjoyed singing in the choir, and her beautiful, first soprano voice, led to her doing the special music during services. After graduating from Dorsey High School, she attended UCLA, and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Along the way she met and married Ken Metzger from Modesto, CA. In 1956 the couple moved to Colorado Springs to work for the Navigators. Over the next 50 years, she and Ken worked for the Navigators in Norfolk, VA, Charleston, SC, on the island of Okinawa, on the island of Oahu, HI and in Coronado, CA, as well as four assignments in Colorado Springs.
Doris experienced a number of health challenges, which ultimately led to her moving to Pikes Peak Care Center, where she spent the last several years of her life.
Doris passed from this life to the next, on October 14, 2019 at the age of 85. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ken; her son David, daughter-in-law Ruth, and their two children Daniel and Debra; and her son Don, daughter-in-law Susan, and their son John.
There will be a memorial service for Doris in the Carriage House at Glen Eyrie on Saturday, October 26 at 10:30 am.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019