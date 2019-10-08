Doris Jean Hunt (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-596-7990
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Obituary
Hunt
DORIS JEAN HUNT
February 2, 1932 October 3, 2019
Born February 2, 1932 to Dewey & Lydia Heyer. Jean lived in Colorado Springs her entire life. She was married to her sweetheart, Thomas E. Hunt for 50 years. Jean retired from School District 11 after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Wesleyan faith and dedicated many years to teaching children about God's love for them.
Jean entered into eternal life on October 3, 2019. She is loved by her 5 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren as well as her 3 sisters.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, 5-7 pm followed by a Memorial Celebration on Wed, October 9th at 10am. Both will be held at Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3825 Airport Road.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details
funeral home direction icon