Hunt
DORIS JEAN HUNT
February 2, 1932 October 3, 2019
Born February 2, 1932 to Dewey & Lydia Heyer. Jean lived in Colorado Springs her entire life. She was married to her sweetheart, Thomas E. Hunt for 50 years. Jean retired from School District 11 after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Wesleyan faith and dedicated many years to teaching children about God's love for them.
Jean entered into eternal life on October 3, 2019. She is loved by her 5 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren as well as her 3 sisters.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, 5-7 pm followed by a Memorial Celebration on Wed, October 9th at 10am. Both will be held at Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3825 Airport Road.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019