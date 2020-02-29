Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris L. Barbour. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbour

DORIS L. BARBOUR

September 7, 1937 February 14, 2020

Born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. Doris married George E. Barbour II in 1960. Being a military (Army) family they traveled the world with their 3 children before settling in Colorado Springs in 1974.

Known as Mother Barbour, Mrs Doris or by so many just as "Nana". Doris's unconditional love, support and dedication to our youth, elderly and disabled will be missed in our family and our community. We will all cherish our memories of this beautiful soul so genuine and humble. She was the embodiment of unconditional love, strength and unwavering faith. Called home on the day that everyone recognizes as the day to express their love and

this is what Doris did daily for everyone in her presence. Corinthians

13:1-13

All of our love and a million hugs.

Doris L. Barbour

"Nana"

Our Forever Valentine

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Angelus Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with a visitation at 9 A.M. followed by her Funeral Service at 10 A.M. at the Israelite Church of God in Christ located at 123 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO, 80911. Commitment Ceremony will be at Evergreen Cemetery immediately after Funeral Service. Coordinating colors of the day: Her favorite" Blue" or Gold and traditional Black or White.







