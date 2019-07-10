Pierson
DORIS MARIE PIERSON
February 21, 1933
June 25, 2019
Doris M. Pierson, a long time Colorado resident, died at her home in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado on June 25, 2019 with her family and friends by her side at the age of 86. Doris married Eugene Pierson in September 1957. They enjoyed a wonderful life and family filled with many blessings until his passing in December 1994.
Doris loved animals. For many years she always had a doggie travel companion. She also enjoyed wildlife and was an avid bird watcher. She always knew every type of bird traveling through her backyard, along with all the hummingbirds, chipmunks, deer, bear and other wildlife.
Doris was always involved in community and church. She also served in The Order of the Eastern Star at the highest level of honor. She was always there to lend a helping hand and share her kindness with others.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Karen (David) Ferreira; her sons, Michael (Yvonne) Pierson and Edward (Tamika) Pierson; grandson, Samuel; and her sister, Elsie (Gene) Hofbauer.
Celebration of Life, 2:00PM, Saturday, July 27, 2019, Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado 80819.
She will be laid to rest with Gene, her husband, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris' memory may be made to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019