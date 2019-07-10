Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Marie Pierson. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Church in the Wildwood 10585 Ute Pass Avenue Green Mountain Falls , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pierson

DORIS MARIE PIERSON

February 21, 1933

June 25, 2019

Doris M. Pierson, a long time Colorado resident, died at her home in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado on June 25, 2019 with her family and friends by her side at the age of 86. Doris married Eugene Pierson in September 1957. They enjoyed a wonderful life and family filled with many blessings until his passing in December 1994.

Doris loved animals. For many years she always had a doggie travel companion. She also enjoyed wildlife and was an avid bird watcher. She always knew every type of bird traveling through her backyard, along with all the hummingbirds, chipmunks, deer, bear and other wildlife.

Doris was always involved in community and church. She also served in The Order of the Eastern Star at the highest level of honor. She was always there to lend a helping hand and share her kindness with others.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Karen (David) Ferreira; her sons, Michael (Yvonne) Pierson and Edward (Tamika) Pierson; grandson, Samuel; and her sister, Elsie (Gene) Hofbauer.

Celebration of Life, 2:00PM, Saturday, July 27, 2019, Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado 80819.

She will be laid to rest with Gene, her husband, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris' memory may be made to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.







Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019

