PearsonDORIS PEARSONOctober 1, 1927 October 28, 2020With heavy hearts, we announce the death of our beloved mother Doris Verna Pearson on October 28th 2020. Doris was born October1st 1927 in Marion South Dakota- one of three sisters. She married Merton Pearson in 1949. Merton preceded her in death in 2001. Doris is survived by her four children: Lane, Nila, Monte, and Kristi. Also 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her sister Janice Stahl. Doris dedicated her life to God, raising family, nursing, Hospice work and helping others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and every life she touched. She now Rests in Peace with Merton.In Lieu of flowers, donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran church in Colorado Springs or a charity of choice A memorial service will be held at a later date.