DOROTHY A. CANDEA
July 19, 1934
January 29, 2020
Dorothy A. Candea died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born in Overton, Nebraska on July 19, 1934 to Melvin and Blanche Bacon. In 1955, she married George A. Candea in North Platte, Nebraska to whom she was happily married for 64 years.
Dorothy attended the University of Nebraska and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs where she received a Masters of Education. She was an elementary school teacher and a principal serving for 30 years in School District 11 in Colorado Springs. Her greatest achievement was her commitment to the education and well-being of the children at her schools. She was a long time member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Luanne Candea and survived by her husband, George A. Candea; a sister, Mary Lou Bebout; a brother Mike (Deb) Bacon; her daughters Susan Candea and Jayne (Jim) Candea-Ramsey; seven grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one niece and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held on February, 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs. Memorials have been designated for Ascension Lutheran Church.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020