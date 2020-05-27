Nelson
DOROTHY ANN NELSON
September 2, 1928 May 22, 2020
Dorothy Ann Nelson, 91, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on May 22, 2020. Born September 2, 1928, in Humphrey, NE, to Joseph and Amelia Wieser, she was raised there with nine siblings and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1946. After graduation, she moved to Michigan, where she was a nanny and then worked in a box factory. When her family moved from Humphrey to Peetz, Colorado, she returned to help on the farm. She met her husband, Maynard Nelson, in Peetz. They were married on April 13, 1950, and to this union eight children were born. The family moved to Calhan, Colorado in 1965 to a home affectionately known as "Nelson's Corner". Dorothy was a homemaker for most of her life, selling fresh milk and tending to her huge garden. She also worked at Brookhart's and Macs Liquor Store. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Parish. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed not only her children's sporting events, but also those of her grandchildren. Her pastimes included crossword puzzles, Yahtzee, Mahjong, and watching professional basketball and baseball. Her biggest pleasure in life, however, was family gatherings. She moved to Colorado Springs in January 2020, where she comfortably lived out her final days.
She is survived by her children Steve of Calhan, Terry (Donna) of Louisville, Deborah (Cliff) of Sterling, Lynette (Barney) of Greeley, Judy (Eric) of Calhan, Sandra (Randy) of Creede, Kenneth of Calhan, and Lisa (Dana) of Fleming, 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, whom she loved a bushel and a peck to the moon and back. She is also survived by her brothers Dave, Don and Ron, several in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Maynard; sisters Marcella, Genevieve and Lillian; and brothers Mark, Maynard and Bob.
Dorothy was a quiet Christian, a true believer in the Cross and the Resurrection. She and Maynard taught their family to defend the weak and helpless and to stand against injustice.
Graveside services are planned for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Calhan Memorial Cemetery, Calhan, Colorado.
In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice, in her name.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020.