Sibell

DOROTHY ANN (BEAN) SIBELL

February 11, 1933 August 25, 2019

On August 25, 2019, Dorothy Ann (Bean) Sibell went to the Grand Bingo Hall in the sky when the Good Lord finally called her number.

Dorothy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 11, 1933 and was the youngest of six children.

She is now eternally with her husband of 64 years, Marlin "Si" Sibell; leaving behind five children, Barbara (Mark) Youngwirth, Brian (Karen) Sibell, Brenda (Red) Vawter, Beverly (Roger) Rathburn, and Bruce (Becky) Sibell; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was always an active member of the community, volunteering both her time and home, whether fundraising for the department's first ambulance or offering her garage to store it. She was involved in events for school, public safety and numerous charities. She served Christmas tree hunters and stranded travelers, giving them a warm place to stay and a bowl of chili.

She was best known for her efforts to bring the 3rd of July Barn Dance to life every year, raising money for people in need or groups that serve the community's service members and people in need. She will be remembered for her generous spirit and outgoing personality. No trip to the store was complete without chatting with a dozen of her closest friends.

Dorothy was always very active, traveling to places like the Panama Canal, England, Alaska, Hawaii, and even a trip in their covered wagon on the Oregon Trail. She was also an active member of the local casinos, bingo halls, and friendly poker games. She loved to gamble and loved to win even more. Anyone who ever played a game of Yahtzee or Scrabble knew how competitive she was.

Whether organizing a party or feeding hockey teams and orchestras, Dorothy was always the heart of her community. She was truly the Queen "B" of Monument, and she will be missed.

Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019, Sibell's Barn, 231 Front Street, Monument, Colorado 80132.

