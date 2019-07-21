Ward
DOROTHY ANN WARD
June 19, 1943
July 14, 2019
Dorothy Ann Ward, 76, went home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019. She was born in Rockhill, South Carolina on June 19, 1943 to the union of Walter Blake and Corine Johnson.
Dorothy loved working in her garden growing flowers, she loved the Broncos, watching golf and basketball.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Anthony Ward of Colorado Springs; daughter, Rosalyn Ward of Colorado Springs; sisters, Marene Graham of Charlotte, North Carolina; Francis Martin of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kathryn McMullen of Rockhill, South Carolina; two grandsons, Anthony Ward Jr., Lorenzo Vasquez; great-grandson, Lorenzo Vasquez Jr. (Little Poo Poo); daughter in law, Carmen Ward; granddaughter, Nia Vasquez Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Ward; three brothers, Walter Blake, James Edward Blake and Armester Blake.
Visitation will be held from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Angelus Chapel, located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019