Koller

DOROTHY "DOTTY" ANNE KOLLER

August 3, 1940 April 28, 2020

Dorothy Anne Koller ("Dotty"), 79, of Colorado Springs, CO, loving wife and mother, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born in 1940 in Dexter, Maine, to parents Edmund Landry and Lucille Arguin Landry.

Dotty graduated from Dexter High School in 1958 and was married in 1961.

She is survived by her loving husband, Leon Robert Koller "Bob", her son, Rob Koller and his spouse Janet Koller, from Colorado Springs, CO, her daughter, Jodi Koller Fisk and her spouse Traci Williams, grandson, Michael Moreno Koller, granddaughters, Jordyn Fisk and Madyson Fisk, both of Colorado Springs, CO, and her sisters, Joan Burke, Barbara Haines and Gloria Landry of Dexter, ME.

Dotty was an avid reader from a young age and enjoyed working at the local library. Dotty also loved animals, especially Lady Bugs, and would go out of her way to make sure that they were well taken care of (even sprinkling cracker crumbs on an ant hill!)

The family held a private viewing in Denver, CO on Tuesday, May 5.







